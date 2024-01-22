Georgian companies showcased at international exhibition Green Week 2024 in Berlin

22 January 2024 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

Fifteen Georgian companies are participating in the international exhibition Green Week 2024 - the largest international exhibition of food, agriculture, and horticulture in Berlin, with the support of the Agriculture Ministry, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Georgian products showcased at the exhibition, which features more than 1,400 companies from various countries, attracting over 400,000 visitors, “fully meet” the standards of the European Union. Eight of the participant companies are beneficiaries of the state programme, the Ministry said.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Tengiz Nasaridze attended the opening of the Georgian stand, together with the country’s Ambassador to Germany Levan Izoria and the Director of the Rural Development Agency, Davit Tsitlidze.

Nasaridze noted that by participating in such exhibitions, the state was boosting awareness about Georgian companies and facilitating the international sale of agricultural products. He also noted that most of the showcased products were exported to Germany and other European countries.

In his turn, Izoria highlighted the role of participation in the exhibition as “the best way” to increase the export of Georgian agricultural products to the European market, including to Germany.

The Ambassador added that bilateral meetings, set to be held with various companies on the sidelines of the Green Week, would further enhance the promotion of Georgian products.

The Berlin exhibition Grüne Woche, running from January 19 through January 28, has been held annually since 1926.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz