Wine exports from Georgia to Russia down 10.9% in 2023

22 January 2024 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia exported around 62,200 tons of wine to Russia in 2023, which is 10.9% lower than in 2022, according to figures provided by the National Statistics Service of Georgia, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

Georgia exported 62,280 tons of wine worth $168.3 mln to Russia in the reporting period, according to the service. In the previous year supplies totaled 69,900 tons worth $160.8 mln. The share of wine in the total volume of exports of goods to Russia amounted to 26.6%.

Meanwhile, supplies of mineral water, as well as carbonated drinks containing sugar, to Russia climbed 1.2-fold to 188,000 tons. Exports of cars amounted to 4,966 units in 2023, down by 7.9% in annual terms, with supplies of cars from Georgia to Russia in Q4 only amounting to 15 units (due to the fact that because of Western sanctions, the Georgian authorities imposed restrictions on export and re-export to Russia of cars produced in the US starting August 1, while starting September 26 similar restrictions came into force for cars supplied to Georgia from Europe).

Imports of goods from Russia to Georgia amounted to $1.74 bln in 2023, down by 4.9% compared with 2022. Oil and petroleum products account for the bulk of imports from Russia (31.6%). In 2023, Russia supplied 771,300 tons of oil and petroleum products to Georgia (+17.3%) worth $552.1 mln. Wheat supplies from Russia totaled 217,500 tons (+24.9%) worth over $48.6 mln.

