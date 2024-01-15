Yemen’s Houthis say number of their military officers killed in US-UK airstrikes has risen to 6

15 January 2024 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

Yemen’s Houthi rebels said Sunday that six of their military officers have been killed so far in US-British airstrikes in the country, including a colonel, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Several officers who were killed in the airstrikes were buried in the capital, Sanaa, the Houthi-run Saba news agency reported.

The rebel group announced Friday that US and British forces launched 73 strikes on Yemen, killing five of their fighters.

It reported new US-British airstrikes in the western province of Hodeidah on Sunday.

On Saturday, the US renewed airstrikes in Sanaa, one day after attacks were carried out by Washington and London against targets in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen.

After the attacks on Friday, which resulted in five deaths and six injuries among the Houthis, the group said that all American and British interests have become “legitimate targets” for its forces in response to their “direct and declared aggression” against Yemen.

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

