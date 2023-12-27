Rome beats Milan as city of choice for home buyers

27 December 2023 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Rome has been the city of choice for people looking to buy a house in 2023, accounting for 9.4% of searches on the website Immobiliare.it and related App, the real estate agent said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

Searches in the Lombardy regional capital have accounted for just over 5% of the total, followed by Turin at 3.3%.

In fourth and fifth position are the cities of Genoa and Naples at around 2% each.

At neighbourhood level, Rome's Talenti-Monte Sacro-Nuovo Salario district has led the pack for the second year running, accounting for 8.1% of searches, followed by Naples' Vomero-Arenella district at 5.9% and Milan's Città Studi-Susa at 5.8%.

According to the research, 63% of prospective home buyers set a maximum budget of 250,000 euro and almost 30% looked for properties measuring between 100 and 125 sqm.

