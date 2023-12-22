Italian business confidence up after four months of falls

22 December 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

Istat said Friday that its business-confidence index, the Istat Economic Sentiment Indicator (IESI), rose from 103.5 to 107.2 points in December, ending a four-month run of falls, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The run of consecutive decreases had taken the index down to its lowest level since April 2021 last month.

The national statistics agency said Italian consumer-confidence remained on an upward trend, increasing from 103.6 to 106.7 points this month.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz