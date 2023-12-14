Number of flights between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia to increase to 35 a week

14 December 2023 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

The number of flights between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia will be increased to 35 per week, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

On the sidelines of ICAO 2023, representatives of Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia reached an agreement to increase bilateral air traffic. Reportedly, there will be 14 flights per week to various Saudi cities from Tashkent.

The remaining flights are planned to be distributed among other Uzbek cities with an international airport.

The Ministry of Transport notes that increasing the number of flights by 2.5 times will eliminate some violations on the part of tour operators organizing charter and transit flights, and help connect the cities of the two countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz