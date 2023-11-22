Kyrgyzstan Education Ministry asks Turkiye to organize training courses for teachers

22 November 2023 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan Ahmet Sadik Dogan and the President of Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) of the country Abdullah Eren, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg News Agency.

Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva noted the strengthening of cooperation in the field of education and proposed considering the possibility of organizing two-week training courses in Turkey to improve the qualifications of teachers teaching STEAM subjects. She also raised the issue of translating Turkish books on STEAM subjects into the Kyrgyz language and adapting them for the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Representatives of the embassy and YTB reported that the ministry’s proposals will find support. Abdullah Eren told about the scholarship program of Turkey, and also said that they were ready to allocate 50 grant places for the 2024-2025 academic year for Kyrgyzstanis who will get the highest scores at the Nationwide Testing,» the Ministry of Education added.

