Statistics Agency names Uzbekistan’s top foreign trade partners

21 November 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

In January-October 2023, the foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan amounted to $51 billion, of which $10.5 billion was exports and $20.5 billion – imports, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

During the reporting period, the country’s main trade partner was China with $10.8 billion (exports to China - $2.05 billion, imports - $8.74 billion), followed by Russia - $7.9 billion and Kazakhstan – almost $3.6 billion.