Statistics Agency names Uzbekistan’s top foreign trade partners
In January-October 2023, the foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan amounted to $51 billion, of which $10.5 billion was exports and $20.5 billion – imports, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.
During the reporting period, the country’s main trade partner was China with $10.8 billion (exports to China - $2.05 billion, imports - $8.74 billion), followed by Russia - $7.9 billion and Kazakhstan – almost $3.6 billion.
The top 10 also includes the following countries:
- Türkiye - $2.61 billion
- Korea - $1.87 billion
- Turkmenistan - $939.1 million
- Germany - $876.7 million
- Kyrgyz Republic - $814.1 million
- France - $773.3 million
- Afghanistan - $693.5 million
---
