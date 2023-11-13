Georgian external trade up 16.2% in January-October
Georgian external trade turnover amounted to $17.78 billion in January-October, posting a 16.2 percent increase year-on-year, the Georgian National Statistics Office revealed on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The value of exports rose by 12.5 percent and equalled $5.10 billion, while imports also grew by 17.8 percent, amounting to $12.68 billion in the reporting period.
Trade deficit, a measure of the negative balance of trade in which imports exceed exports, reached $7.58 billion, and the share of trade turnover hit 42.6 percent.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz