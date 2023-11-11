Pianist Ivan Lins, Tbilisi Symphony Orchestra collaboration nominated for Best Latin Jazz album at Grammy Awards

11 November 2023 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

The collaboration of an award-winning Brazilian pianist, singer and songwriter Ivan Lins and the Tbilisi Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Vakhtang Kakhidze, is nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards for the Best Latin Jazz album, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The album titled My Heart Speaks was recorded in 2022 in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi after Lins performed at the Djansug Kakhidze International Music Festival, named after the famed late Georgian conductor and composer.

The collaboration between the Brazilian performer and the Tbilisi Symphony Orchestra started in 2016, as Lins featured in that year’s edition of the Festival.

Founded in 2015 to mark the 80th anniversary of the birth of Djansug Kakhidze, the festival was launched to offer musical celebration to listeners of various genres and involves collaborations of the Tbilisi Symphony Orchestra with popular international artists.

