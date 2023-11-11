Photo exhibition of Georgia’s travel destinations showcased at Toronto International Airport

11 November 2023 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

Toronto Pearson International Airport, the largest and busiest airport in Canada, has been showcasing a photo exhibition of Georgia’s travel destinations until December 31, with the cooperation of the Georgian National Tourism Administration and the country’s Embassy in Canada, the GNTA said on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Pictures of various tourist attractions taken by Canadian photographers, father and son Randy and Spencer VanDerStarren, who travelled to Georgia last year as part of the GNTA’s press tour, are demonstrated at the exhibition.

Passengers of the Toronto Airport will see pictures of the village of Ushguli in northern Georgia's mountainous Svaneti region, the mountain resort of Gudauri, as well as the capital city of Tbilisi and other travel destinations of Georgia.

