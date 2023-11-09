Georgia 43rd among 196 countries in Global Corruption Index, says Gov’t

9 November 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Government of Georgia on Thursday said the country had been ranked 43rd put of 196 countries in the Global Corruption Index published by the Swiss risk management company Global Risk Profile, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Government Administration said Georgia had been promoted by two places and included in the top 25 percent of the Index.

In the Black Sea region, [South] Caucasus and Central Asia, Georgia took the first place - with the status of ‘low level of corruption’. Georgia is the only country in the mentioned region that has this status”, the Administration added.

In freedom from corruption qualification Georgia surpassed all European Union candidate countries and eight member states of the EU and NATO, it also pointed out.

