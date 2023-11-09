Statistics Agency names top foreign trade partners of Uzbekistan

9 November 2023 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

In January-September 2023, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $44.7 billion, of which $17.7 billion was exports and $20 billion – imports, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

During the reporting period, China had the highest share in Uzbekistan’s FTT – 21.1% or $9.45 billion (exports to China – $$1.85 billion, imports from China – $7.55 billion).

Russia was second on the list with 15.7% or $7.03 billion (exports – $2.32 billion, imports – $4.70 billion), followed by Kazakhstan – 7.2% or $3.22 billion (exports – $1.06 billion, imports – $2.16 billion).

The share of other countries in Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover over the nine months:

Türkiye – $2.4 billion

Korea – $1.7 billion

Turkmenistan – $830.3 million

Germany – $784.2 million

Kyrgyzstan – $754 million

France – $659 million

Afghanistan – $615.3 million

In January-September of the year, Uzbekistan carried out trade relations with 193 countries globally.

---

