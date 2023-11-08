Uzbekistan increases export of fruits and vegetables

8 November 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

In January-September 2023, Uzbekistan exported 1.3 million tons of fruits and vegetables worth $831 million, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

According to the Statistics Agency, the volume of exports increased by 1.1 times, or 99.5 thousand tons, compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

During the reporting period, the main export markets for fruits and vegetables were Russia (41.9%), Pakistan (15.1%), Kazakhstan (12.2%) and China (8.4%).

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz