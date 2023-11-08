Putin says Russia, China not creating military alliances

8 November 2023 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

Moscow and Beijing are not forming any military alliances on the model of Cold War alliances, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission Zhang Youxia, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"Russia and China are not building military alliances on the model of Cold War alliances. And our interaction with you is constructive and a serious factor in stabilizing the international situation," the Russian president pointed out.

Putin noted that the two countries are cooperating quite effectively in the economic sphere. "Trade and economic relations are developing at a good pace. We are achieving our goals ahead of schedule, we’re working on international platforms, in international organizations, first of all in the UN," he said, listing the areas of cooperation.

According to the Russian president, Moscow and Beijing are paying sufficient attention to regional platforms, which are "becoming more and more global." He explained that he was referring to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS.