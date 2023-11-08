Turkish President Erdogan heads to Uzbekistan for economic cooperation summit

8 November 2023 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday departed for Uzbekistan to attend a summit meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan will address the summit session in Tashkent and is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with participating leaders on the sidelines of the 16th summit of the organization.

Discussions on various topics, such as enhancing the effectiveness of the organization as well as improving trade and transportation networks, and connectivity among member countries, are expected to be discussed.

---

