Construction of new steam-gas electrical power plant with 1,600 MW capacity starts in Turkmenistan

3 November 2023 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

A number of energy facilities have been launched in Turkmenistan, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

In particular, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov launched the new Mary-Ahal overhead electrical power line, which will be connected to the country's circular power grid.

Berdimuhamedov also took part in a ceremony to launch two new gas-turbine units for electrical power generation at the Turkmenbashi Oil Processing Complex.

Berdimuhamedov also started laying the foundation of a combined steam-gas electrical power plant with a capacity of 1,574 megawatt in the Turkmenbashi district of the Balkan region. Four gas turbines using natural gas and two steam turbines manufactured by General Electric (U.S.) will be installed there.

According to earlier reports, this combined cycle electrical power plant will be built by Turkey's Calik Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S, which should commission the facility in May 2027.

The new electrical power plant will make it possible to supply electrical power to Turkey through third countries, Berdimuhamedov said.

The Turkmen media reported that the new gas turbine electrical power plants launched at the Turkmenbashi Oil Processing Complex have a project capacity of 70 MW. Their work will ensure reliable supply of electrical power to the new capacities of the Turkmenbashi Oil Processing Complex.

Turkmen electrical power is now supplied to neighboring countries: Iran, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. It is planned to increase electrical power export with supplies through Uzbekistan and Iran to third countries.

According to the International Energy Agency, electrical power production in Turkmenistan increased by 11% and its export increased by 30% in 2022 from 2021.

According to the Turkmen presidential program of the country's socioeconomic development in 2022-2028, it is planned to increase electrical power production to 37.5 billion kilowatt/hour by 2028, increasing it by 22.5% from 2022.

According to data from the Turkmen government, 12 electrical power plants with a total capacity of 6,943 MW are now working in the country. Fifty-one turbine units are installed in them, of which 39 are gas turbines and 12 are steam turbines.

