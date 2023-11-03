Greek parliamentary committee recommends lifting immunity of 11 far-right lawmakers

3 November 2023 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Greek Parliament’s Ethics Committee unanimously agreed Thursday on lifting the immunity of 11 members of the far-right Spartiates (Spartans) party, local media reported, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The move came following a request by the Supreme Court, which is probing allegations of electoral fraud during legislative elections this year, said the state-run AMNA news agency.

All 11 lawmakers have rejected allegations that they were directed by Ilias Kassidiaris, a convicted executive of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn Party, which was banned by the Supreme Court in 2020.

On Oct. 25, Supreme Court Prosecutor Georgia Adilini sent a request to parliament asking permission to summon the lawmakers to appear as suspects who allegedly deceived voters in the recent parliamentary elections, said AMNA.

The lawmakers are accused of falsely presenting themselves to voters as ascribing to the values of the Spartans party led by Vasilis Stigas, whose organization and actions meet the criteria outlined under electoral law.

But the prosecutor said they were selected by Kassidiaris and recognized him as their real leader, who directed their actions from prison.

Kasidiaris was convicted in 2020 of forming and running a criminal organization under the guise of a political party.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz