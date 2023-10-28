China's installed solar, wind power capacity surges

28 October 2023 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

China's installed solar and wind power capacity saw robust growth this year amid the country's green development push, according to the National Energy Administration, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

At the end of September, the country's installed solar power capacity was approximately 520 million kilowatts, up 45.3 percent year on year, and its installed wind power capacity rose 15.1 percent year on year to about 400 million kilowatts.

China's total installed power generation capacity was approximately 2.79 billion kilowatts at the end of last month, rising 12.3 percent year on year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz