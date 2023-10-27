Industry turnover in August -0.4%, -5% yr-on-yr in Italy

27 October 2023 23:10 (UTC+04:00)

Italy's industrial turnover fell 0.4% in August over July and by 5% in year on year terms, Istat said Friday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The month-on-month decline reflected the net effect of slight growth on the foreign market (+0.1%) and a drop on the domestic market (-0.6%%), the national statistics agency added.

Adjusted for calendar effects, the drop in turnover year-on-year was the result of a 5.7% decrease on the domestic market and a 3.8% decrease on the foreign market.

The number of working days was 22 as in August 2022.

In the quarter from June to August, overall industrial turnover increased by 0.2% compared to the previous quarter, with 0.6% growth in the domestic market and a decrease of 0.5% in the foreign market, ISTAT said.

