Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia Georgia’s top trading partners in January-September

19 October 2023 22:21 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia were the top trading partners of Georgia in its total external trade turnover between January and September, preliminary data from the National Statistics office of Georgia shows, Azernews reports.

Georgia's exports to Azerbaijan amounted to $632.7 million, with figures for Armenia at $601.5 million and Russia at $511.8 million, while the top markets by imports were Turkey ($1.86 billion), the United States ($1.39 billion) and Russia ($1.36 billion).

The top export items were the following:

Motor vehicles - $1.56 billion (34.0%)

Copper ores and concentrates - $438.1 million (9.5%)

Wine of fresh grapes - $193.5 million (4.2%)

The three top import commodities included:

Motor vehicles - $2.28 billion (20.2 percent of the total imports)

Petroleum and petroleum oils - $816.4 million (7.2%)

Medicaments put up in measured doses - $392.4 million (3.5%)

Overall, Georgia’s external trade turnover amounted to $15.91 billion between January and February - a 16.5 percent increase compared to the same period of 2022.

The value of exports rose by 12.7 percent and equalled $4.60 billion, while imports also grew by 18.2 percent and reached $11.30 billion.

