Israel says three citizens of Uzbekistan killed and four went missing in attacks

16 October 2023 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released the latest figures on the number of foreign nationals allegedly killed in an attack by Hamas, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

According to the ministry’s report, three citizens of Uzbekistan were killed and four went missing in attacks.

“As of October 15, 148 foreigners were killed in the war between Israel and Palestine, and 143 people went missing,” the statement says.