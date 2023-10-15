Georgian regions host Wine Days festival celebrating winemaking tradition

15 October 2023 22:05 (UTC+04:00)

Wine Days festival is being held from October 7 to October 15 for the second year in Georgia in 23 municipalities, celebrating the history and culture of winemaking in the country, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The festival, held on the initiative of the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, has showcased traditional dishes, different types of wine from large and small wineries, as well as other alcoholic drinks.

Marked in different regions of the country, the festival includes wine tasting, food courts, zones for entertaining activities and fair events.

The annual Wine Days festival will increase the awareness of Georgian wine and promote the country’s tourism potential, Deputy Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili said in her speech at the opening event in the town of Gurjaani, as part of the ongoing festival throughout the country.

Kvrivishvili said the guests of the festival had the opportunity to taste the unique Georgian wine produced by more than 340 Georgian winemakers.

She added that Gurjaani was also visited by representatives of the world’s leading media outlets from Europe and the United States, including Forbes, Vinorandum, Vince Magazine and other publications, to learn more about Georgia’s tourism potential and the “uniqueness” of the country’s wine.

Maia Omiadze, the Head of the Georgian National Tourism Administration, also said the Wine Days would contribute to the development of both international and local tourism and noted the GNTA “constantly” supported the promotion of such festivals.

---

