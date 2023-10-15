Political consultations between Türkiye and Greece to be held in Athens next week

15 October 2023 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Joint Action Plan meeting and political consultations between Türkiye and Greece are scheduled to take place in Athens on Oct. 16-17, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Within the scope of Positive Agenda dialogue, delegations led by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Burak Akcapar, and Greek counterpart Konstantinos Fragogiannis will hold a meeting on Oct. 16, the ministry said in a statement.

"A review is planned of the progress made since the last meeting in Ankara on March 22, 2023 ... for the development of bilateral relations on trade, economy, energy, transport, education, health and environment as well as societal relations," it said.

New areas of cooperation that can be included in the process will also be explored.

Meanwhile, within the framework of regular political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, delegation-level talks will be held on Oct. 17 to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues.

