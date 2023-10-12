Uzbekistan, Czech Republic sign agreements worth over €800 million

12 October 2023 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel held a meeting with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, who led the government delegation as part of an official visit to this country, the government press service reports, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

At the meeting, prospects for the development of cooperation between trade-economic, energy, transport, tourism, agricultural, cultural-humanitarian, higher education and research institutions were discussed.

In general, as part of the official visit of the delegation of the government of Uzbekistan to the Czech Republic, a bilateral meeting and negotiations took place with representatives of Skoda, Omnipol, Crystal Bohemia, Primako and other leading firms and companies.

The delegation also visited a number of enterprises to become familiar with high-tech production processes.

As a result of the visit to the Czech Republic, investment and trade agreements worth more than €800 million were signed.

