Tashkent city administration to purchase 2,000 electric buses from BYD

12 October 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Tashkent city administration signed a framework agreement with the Chinese automaker BYD on the purchase of 2 thousand electric buses, the company’s press service reported, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

According to the concluded agreement, electric buses of the K9UD eBus model, 12 meters long, which can accommodate up to 90 passengers, will be delivered to the capital. The company noted that BYD electric buses will match the local climate and road conditions.