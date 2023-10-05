Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan agree to develop cooperation in joint film production

5 October 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the XV Tashkent International Film Festival, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Department of Cinematography and the Cinematography Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

The Ministry of Culture of the Kyrgyz Republic reported that the purpose of the memorandum is to develop and expand cooperation in the field of joint film production between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

---

