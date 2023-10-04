CIS leaders to gather in Kyrgyz capital for discussion on trade, economic cooperation

4 October 2023 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

Leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states will discuss a broad range of issues at the group’s upcoming summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on October 13, including trade ties and economic cooperation, Muratbek Azymbakiev, head of the foreign policy department in the Kyrgyz presidential administration, told reporters, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"The meeting of the Council of CIS Heads will be held on October 13 in Bishkek, chaired by President of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov. Important decisions will be made during the forthcoming meeting, aimed at expanding and strengthening cooperation among the member states of the Commonwealth in the trade-and-economic and cultural-and-humanitarian spheres," the official said.

The Kyrgyz government official did not disclose the roster of specific participants in the high-level meeting.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz