PKK/YPG terror group facilities in Iraq, Syria 'legitimate targets' of Türkiye: Foreign Minister Fidan

4 October 2023 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

Facilities belonging to the terror group PKK/YPG in Iraq and Syria are "legitimate targets" of the Turkish Armed Forces, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"It is a known fact how clear Türkiye's stance is in the fight against terrorism. After this latest incident, as a result of the work carried out by our intelligence and security forces, it became clear that the two terrorists came from Syria and were trained here," Fidan told a news conference with his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Tahsin Ertugruloglu in the capital Ankara.

"All infrastructure-superstructure facilities and energy facilities belonging to the PKK/YPG in Iraq and Syria are the legitimate targets of our security forces, armed forces and intelligence elements from now on.”

The PKK and YPG/PKK are known for using northern Iraq and northern Syria, near the Turkish border, as hideouts to plot terror attacks on Türkiye and Turkish forces.

Fidan also warned third parties – without naming them – to stay away from PKK/YPG facilities.

"Our armed forces' response to this terrorist attack will be extremely clear. They will once again regret committing such actions," he added.

On Sunday, a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in Türkiye's capital Ankara, while another terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance gate.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries in the attack. ​​​​​​​

The Turkish Interior Ministry has confirmed the attackers' links to the PKK terrorist group.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the group’s Syrian branch.

For years, Turkish officials have criticized the US for working with the YPG/PKK and even sending it weapons.

The US claims it partners with the YPG/PKK to fight the terror group Daesh/ISIS. Turkish officials say using one terrorist group to fight another makes no sense.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz