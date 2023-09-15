Turkish, Greek musicians to give friendship, brotherhood concert on Turkish Riviera

15 September 2023 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish and Greek musicians will give a friendship and brotherhood concert on Friday on the Turkish Riviera, in the Aegean town of Bodrum, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The concert, at the Halikarnas concert area, was co-organized by the Bodrum Municipality and the Kos Municipality, on the nearby Greek island.

A team of 50 people from Kos, including Mayor Theodosis Nikitaras, arrived to attend the concert, according to a statement by the Bodrum Municipality.

Bodrum Mayor Ahmet Aras said they are very happy to organize the second peace, friendship, democracy, and brotherhood event, following last month’s concert in Kos.

Nikitaras thanked Aras and his team for their friendly welcome and warm atmosphere.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz