Sales of electric cars in Uzbekistan increased by 38% last month

The car market of Uzbekistan continues to grow steadily, despite a slight slowdown in growth. During the month, sales increased by 2.4%, and the most significant increase was recorded in the secondary market of electric cars. This was stated in the review of the Center for Economic Research and Reforms, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

In August, sales of motor vehicles increased by 2.4% and reached 148,000. Compared to August 2022, the number of sales increased by 24%.

Light vehicles

The total number of cars sold in August exceeded 135,000, an increase of 2.3% compared to the previous month. Relatively high growth was recorded in Khorezm region – 17%, in Jizzakh – 12% and in Syrdarya – 11%.

In general, sales of passenger cars increased by 24% compared to August last year.

Dynamics of changes in the number of passenger cars, 2021−2023

The situation in the primary car market

A total of 37,700 new cars were sold in August, and car sales increased by 9% compared to the previous month. Compared to August last year, the growth in the primary car market was more than 2 times.

Sales in the segment of new domestically produced passenger cars amounted to 32.6 thousand (29.6 thousand in July).

The market of cars produced abroad

In August, 5,400 new passenger cars produced abroad were sold, which increased by 8.7% compared to July.

Sales of passenger cars on the secondary market decreased slightly. During the month, 97,500 passenger cars were sold, which decreased by 0.1% compared to the previous month. At the same time, compared to August of last year, the amount of sales increased by 7%.

It is noted that the decrease in sales in the secondary car market is due to the renewal of contracts by UzAuto Motors for Cobalt, Lacetti, Labo and Damas cars (contracts for about 51,000 cars have been signed since August of this year, the company notes that this corresponds to the production plan until the end of 2023).

Electric car market

In August, the sale of light electric cars exceeded 3.7 thousand, which increased by 38% compared to July.

Electric cars were sold the most in Tashkent city (2.8 thousand), Tashkent region (250) and Fergana region (139).

Compared to the same period last year, the sale of electric cars has increased by 5 times.

Sales of electric cars in the primary market amounted to 3.2 thousand and increased by 35% compared to last month. The sales figure increased by 7.3 times compared to the same period last year.

Significant growth was noted in the secondary market of electric cars. During the month, sales increased by 56% and amounted to 497 units. The sales figure has increased by 89% compared to August 2022.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz