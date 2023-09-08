Export duty on Russian wheat to rise 12.1% to 4,493.7 rubles/tonne as of Sept 13, barley 1.6-fold

8 September 2023 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

The export duty on Russian wheat will rise 12.1% to 4,493.7 rubles per tonne as of Sept 13 from 4,007.6 rubles per tonne the previous seven-day period, the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

The duty increased 7.5% a week earlier.

The duty on barley will increase 1.6-fold to 931.7 rubles per tonne from 574.8 rubles per tonne, and the duty on corn will rise to 2,465.2 rubles per tonne from 1,954.9 rubles per tonne.

The duties are based on indicative prices of $241.60 per tonne for wheat compared to $238.60 per tonne the previous seven-day period, $177.50 per tonne for barely versus $175.30 per tonne, and $200.10 per tonne for corn against $196 per tonne.

The latest duties will be valid through September 19.

As reported, the Agriculture Ministry on June 1, 2023, hiked the baseline price for calculating the export duty on wheat, the so-called cut-off price, to 17,000 rubles per tonne from 15,000 rubles per tonne, and raised the baseline price on barley and corn to 15,875 rubles per tonne from 13,875 rubles per tonne.

The government on June 2, 2021, introduced a grain damper mechanism that stipulates floating duties on exports of wheat, corn, and barley, as well as returning the funds received from the duties in order to subsidize agricultural producers. The duties are calculated weekly on the basis of price indicators based on the value of export contracts registered on the Moscow Exchange .

The Russian government on June 30, 2022, adopted a resolution to convert the duties into rubles as of July 2022. The baseline price for calculating the export duty is currently 17,000 rubles per tonne for wheat and 15,875 rubles per tonne for barley and corn, respectively. The duty totals 70% of the difference between the baseline price and the indicative price.

---

