Chinese Ambassador highlights Middle Corridor role for Georgia, says Chinese companies interested in “all infrastructure projects”

6 September 2023 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Zhou Qian, the Chinese Ambassador to Georgia, on Wednesday said the Middle Corridor - a transportation route network connecting China with Europe through the South Caucasus region - was “important” for Georgia’s “prosperity”, and added Chinese companies were “interested in all infrastructure projects” in the country and ready to become involved in case of “beneficial conditions,” Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a conference in Tbilisi for the 10th anniversary of One Belt, One Road Initiative of the Chinese Government, the diplomat stressed the diversification of logistic opportunities between China and Europe was “significant” for the implementation of the Initiative, which aims to create greater trade and infrastructure links between Asia, Europe, Africa and beyond by reviving and expanding the historical routes of the Silk Road.

The Middle Corridor is critical for China-Europe logistics because we have no other choice but the Northern route”, he said, adding “the Middle Corridor is not just about logistics, we want to benefit from tourism as well. As we say in China, if you want to get rich, build roads first. Therefore, the Middle Corridor is important for the future prosperity of Georgia”.

He noted Chinese companies had interests in Georgian-based infrastructure projects, including the construction of a deep-sea port in the town of Anaklia in the country’s north-west, “in case of beneficial conditions”.

The Ambassador also said the recently signed strategic partnership agreement between the Governments of Georgia and China was expected to further increase the inflow of Chinese investments in Georgia and upgrade diplomatic ties to a “relatively new level”.

