Kyrgyzstan imposes ban on export of fodder for six months

6 September 2023 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

Kyrgyzstan imposed a ban on the export of certain types of agricultural goods from the republic for six months, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

This restriction will not affect re-export, transit, as well as humanitarian assistance from the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic of certain types of agricultural products.

In particular, it is prohibited to export from Kyrgyzstan – fodder (hay, straw, mixed fodder, bran and grain fodder), barley, rice, oats.

