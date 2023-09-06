South Korean bank to provide financing for metro construction in Tajikistan

6 September 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Export-Import Bank of South Korea (Eximbank) will provide $200,000 to conduct preliminary work for the construction of a metro system in Tajikistan, Azernew reports, citing Trend.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Eximbank and Tajikistan's Ministry of Transport. Under this document, Eximbank commits to financing the preliminary study and technical-economic justification for the construction of the metro system in Dushanbe. Bank representatives also agreed to finance the detailed project development.

The Ministry of Transport said that a working group was established earlier to facilitate timely discussions on metro construction issues, and 16 meetings have already taken place within its framework.

On March 14, 2022, a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the construction of the metro in Dushanbe was signed between Tajikistan's Ministry of Transport and South Korea's National Railway Company. This company will be responsible for conducting the preliminary survey work.

The South Korean railway company proposed building an above-ground metro using a Light Rail Transit (LRT) system. The determination of the proposed metro routes is being carried out by a joint working group of the Ministry of Transport and the city administration. At the initial stage, a 10.5-kilometer line is planned for construction.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the South Korean side has committed to gradually training local specialists for the proper maintenance of the proposed metro system. It is expected that seven such specialists will be trained by the end of this year.

The metro in Dushanbe could become the third one in Central Asia. Currently, the metro operates in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, and in the Kazakh city of Almaty. There are also plans for constructing a metro in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, which is scheduled to be completed by 2025.

---

