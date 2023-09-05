Finance Ministry Investigation Service, Balkan Asset Management Network discuss management of seized assets

5 September 2023 21:11 (UTC+04:00)

The Investigation Service of Georgia’s Finance Ministry on Tuesday said it had discussed management of seized assets with representatives of the Secretariat of Balkan Asset Management Interagency Network, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The online meeting, hosted with the support of the European Union-funded project Support to Public Administration Reform in Georgia, saw the sides highlight the importance of international cooperation in managing seized assets and the need for law enforcement agencies of different countries to exchange best practices.

It also said the parties reaffirmed their willingness to work together in the area of managing the assets and outlined future priorities.

Created in 2014 with the participation of six countries, the BAMIN network involves 20 observer and associate member states.

The Network comprises government agencies from eight Western Balkan countries and other observer and associate agencies from different states responsible for the management and disposal of assets seized from offenders.

