1 September 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Total unemployment in Italy in July rise by 0.2 percentage points to 7.6% but youth unemployment fell by 0.2 percentage points to 22.1%, according to provisional data released by Istat on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The number of job seekers grew by 37,000 (+1.9%) over the previous month, the statistics agency added.

---

