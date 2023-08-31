4 more PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces

31 August 2023 19:59 (UTC+04:00)

Four more PKK terrorists, who escaped from the terror group, surrendered to Turkish security forces, the country’s interior minister said on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

With the latest additions, the number of terrorists who laid down their arms through persuasion efforts over the past 90 days reached 38, Ali Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.

“I congratulate our heroes who fight terrorism in every field. We have only one goal: to neutralize the last terrorist," Yerlikaya added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

