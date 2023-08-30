Coastal Batumi to host international birdwatching festival in September

30 August 2023 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia’s Black Sea resort city of Batumi will host the International Birdwatching Festival next month, with trips to birdwatching locations and conferences led by local and international ornithology experts in the programme, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Department of Tourism and Resorts of the region of Adjara on Wednesday said the festival would host “entertaining and educational” daily trips to birdwatching locations as part of its agenda.

The areas will include the Chorokhi Delta, villages of Chaisubani and Sakhalvasho, Batumi seaside park and city harbour, and Kolkheti National Park.

This year’s festival will run between September 19-22.

---

