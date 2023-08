29 August 2023 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

In July alone, 69,500 tons of sugar were produced in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

According to the Statistics Agency, in January-July 2023, 402.1 thousand tons of sugar were produced by large enterprises in the republic.

The volume of sugar production increased by 9.1% compared to the corresponding period of 2022.

Sugar is produced mainly in the Khorezm region and the Angren district.

