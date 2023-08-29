National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps almost 50 tons of gold in reserves

29 August 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

As of today, the volume of the gold and foreign exchange reserve of the National Bank is USD 2 billion 512 million, Azat Kozubekov, head of the monetary operations department of the country’s National Bank told at a press conference, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

According to him, gold is also in the assets of the regulator.

“If we are talking about the total volume of gold in the assets of the National Bank, which is part of the reserves and part of the gold and foreign exchange reserves, then as of July 31, we have 49.8 tons of gold,” he said.

