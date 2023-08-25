Georgian FM, US Ambassador discuss cooperation, strategic partnership

25 August 2023 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

The importance of the strategic partnership between Georgia and the United States was discussed on Thursday in the farewell meeting between the Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and the outgoing US Ambassador Kelly Degnan, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The officials reviewed both the current agenda and future plans of the "priority areas" of bilateral cooperation, the Georgian foreign office said.

Darchiashvili thanked Degnan for “fruitful” cooperation and for her contribution to deepening the relations between the two countries.

The US Senate officially confirmed Robin Dunnigan as the country’s new Ambassador to Georgia in late July. Dunnigan served as the Chargé d’Affaires and Deputy Chief of mission at the US Embassy in Austria between 2018-2021.

She will replace Degnan, who has served in Georgia since 2020.

