Türkiye receives foreign direct investments worth $4.8B in H1

24 August 2023 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye received foreign direct investments worth $4.8 billion in the first half of 2023, said the head of a sectoral group, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Some $2.5 billion of these investments were mergers, acquisitions or capital inflows, Engin Aksoy, the chairman of the International Investors Association (YASED), told Anadolu.

In the coming six-month period, recovery process in stability and regulations in the country may trigger additional foreign investments worth $7.1 billion, he expected.

Recalling Türkiye's target to take share of 1.5% from global direct investments, he said the current situation is now below its potential.

The EU countries' share in foreign direct investments during the first six-month period was at 56%, Aksoy said.

The Netherlands' share is 23%, Russia has 15%, the United Arab Emirates holds 13%, and Germany and Ireland have 7% each, he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz