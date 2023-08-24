Uzbekistan increased petrol production by 18.3%

24 August 2023 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

In January-July 2023, 781.4 thousand tons of petrol were produced in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

According to the Statistics Agency, in January-July 2023, 781.4 thousand tons of petrol were produced in Uzbekistan.

The production volume of certain types of industrial products in January-July 2023: