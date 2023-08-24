Uzbekistan increased petrol production by 18.3%
In January-July 2023, 781.4 thousand tons of petrol were produced in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.
The production volume of certain types of industrial products in January-July 2023:
• petrol – 781.4 thousand tons;
• coal – 3.1 million tons;
• oil – 456 thousand tons;
• gas condensate – 707.5 thousand tons;
• buses – 454 units;
• trucks – 1,372 units;
• car engines – 122,710 units;
• cars (except for special cars) – 194,053 units.
---
