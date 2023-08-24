Kyrgyzstan, Belarus agree to create working groups on industry, transport and logistics

24 August 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

Following bilateral talks between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev and Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Anatoly Sivak, the parties agreed to establish working groups on industry, transport and logistics, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, the working groups will carry out activities under the Kyrgyz-Belarusian intergovernmental commission.

The purpose of creating working groups is the implementation of joint infrastructure and cooperation projects, as well as the strengthening of mutually beneficial economic cooperation in these areas, the report said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz