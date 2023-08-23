Turkish forces 'neutralize' 6 PKK/YPG terror members in northern Syria

23 August 2023 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" six more members of the PKK/YPG terror group in northern Syria, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Turkish military forces "neutralized" the six PKK/YPG terrorists who opened harassing fire on the Operation Olive Branch zone, the ministry said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK/YPG terrorists hide out in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan and carry out attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the UK, US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

---

