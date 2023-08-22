Uzbekistan's volume of foreign trade turnover reached almost $35 billion in Jan-Jul 2023
According to the Statistics Agency, in January-July 2023, the foreign trade turnover of the Republic of Uzbekistan exceeded $34.9 billion, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.
The volume of foreign trade turnover increased by 23.3% compared to the same period last year.
Export - $14.9 billion
goods - 12 billion
goods - $18.8 billion;
services - 2.9 billion
Import - $20 billion
services - $1.2 billion.
---
