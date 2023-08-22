Azernews.Az

Wednesday August 23 2023

Uzbekistan's volume of foreign trade turnover reached almost $35 billion in Jan-Jul 2023

22 August 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan's volume of foreign trade turnover reached almost $35 billion in Jan-Jul 2023

According to the Statistics Agency, in January-July 2023, the foreign trade turnover of the Republic of Uzbekistan exceeded $34.9 billion, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

The volume of foreign trade turnover increased by 23.3% compared to the same period last year.

Export - $14.9 billion

goods - 12 billion
services - 2.9 billion

Import - $20 billion

goods - $18.8 billion;
services - $1.2 billion.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more