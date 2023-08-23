23 August 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

AC Milan beat Bologna 2-0 with goals by France centre forward Olivier Giroud and new signing and USA winger Christian Pulisic in Bologna Monday night, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The Rossoneri thus join reigning champs Napoli, Inter Milan, Juventus and Atalanta among others in winning their opening Serie A matches.

In the other Monday night match, Torino and Cagliari played out a goalless draw.

Of the big teams, only Lazio has lost, 2-1 at Lecce, while Roma drew 2-2 with Salernitana.

