Georgian domestic exports up 15.9% between January-July

21 August 2023 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia has exported locally produced goods worth $3.58 billion between January and July of the current year, marking a 15.9 percent year-on-year increase, the National Statistics Office said on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Office said local exports in the country had accounted for 48.2 percent - or $1.72 billion - of the total exports in the reporting period, a 22 percent decrease compared to January-July of 2022.

Georgia’s top trading partners in the reporting period were:

Russia - $323.6 million

Turkey - $236.7 million

China - $217.5 million

The five largest domestic export goods were:

Copper ores and concentrates - $375.5 million (21.7% of total exports)

Wine from fresh grapes - $149.8 million (8.7%)

Ferro-alloys - $111.2 million (6.4%)

Nitrogenous fertilisers - $106.8 million (6.2%)

Electricity - $80.1 million (4.6%)

Georgia's external trade turnover amounted to $12.09 billion in the same period, posting an 18 percent increase year-on-year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz