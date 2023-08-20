Turkish president heads to Budapest to attend Hungary's national day celebrations

20 August 2023 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan left for Hungary's capital Budapest on Sunday to attend the country's founding day celebrations, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

At the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Erdogan will also attend part of the World Athletics Championships.

During the visit, Erdogan and Orban will discuss all aspects of bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

Erdogan is also expected to hold sideline talks with other counterparts, including Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who will participate in the celebrations and events.

Relations between Türkiye and Hungary were elevated to the level of strategic partnership in 2013 after the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. The friendly ties have gained momentum in every field in recent years.

